Natalya Reportedly Written Off WWE TV for Real Injury

It looks like Natalya may be due to taking a little time away from the WWE ring: the 36-year-old former champion is injured.

On Raw, Nattie was pulled from a tag team match with Ronda Rousey after The Riott Squad put her through a table. However, according to Wrestling Observer Radio, that was WWE’s way of writing Nattie off of television so she can take time to heal up her real injury. Per The Observer, Natalya is dealing with an elbow injury but her prognosis is still unclear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nattie was replaced by Ember Moon in Raw’s main event featuring Rousey, Nia Jax and Tamina. It’s unknown if Rousey and Moon will carry their alliance through TLC, where the Raw Women’s Champion will certainly be outnumbered by Jax and Tamina.

We’ll keep you posted on Natalya‘s status as we learn more.