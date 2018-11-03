Natalya Vividly Describes WWE’s Reaction to Roman Reigns’ Cancer News

It’s been almost two weeks since word broke that Roman Reigns is in the midst of another battle with leukemia. Since Reigns came out and made the announcement to the world, forfeiting the WWE Universal Championship in the process, the wrestling world has continued to struggle with comprehending the sad news.

Seth Rollins recently discussed how he has been dealing with the news of his friend’s situation, and WWE’s Natalya recently described the mood in the WWE locker room on October 22nd as Reigns made the announcement live on television.

Writing in her Calgary Sun newspaper column, Natalya dedicated a considerable amount of space to her friend, Roman Reigns, who she describes as “superman.”

Natalya wrote:

Backstage, our world stood still. We all were watching the monitor and hugging one another, crying and in total disbelief. To me, Roman Reigns was WWE’s version of Superman and he was our locker room leader on Raw. I thought back to how hard he worked to realize his dream to win the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar and it made me sad to think everything now needed to be put on hold for him to battle this horrible disease.

She continued:

And a week later here I am, still thinking about what Roman said and what he is going through. I’m reminded that life is fragile and no one is guaranteed anything. Roman reminded me that we can aspire to inspire others and lead by example. I thought about all of the children I’ve visited who were struggling with cancer who needed a hero and someone to remind them to keep fighting, dreaming and believing.

Needless to say, it’s incredibly moving to hear someone describe their emotions as they struggle with seeing their long time friend go through such a difficult situation. No doubt the entire WWE locker room and WWE fan base is with Reigns during this difficult time and can’t wait to see the former Universal Champion make his return to the ring down the line.