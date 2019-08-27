Watch: National Wrestling Alliance Officially Launching a Television Show

The National Wrestling Alliance, better known as the NWA, officially split from its partnership with Ring of Honor back in late July with reports stating that the promotion was moving towards creating its own television product. NWA owner Billy Corgan appeared on a YouTube video on Wednesday afternoon to officially announce that NWA’s television show would be a reality, and that the first set of tapings would take place on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“It’s one thing to say you’re rebooting the NWA, it’s another thing to run matches on somebody else’s stage,” Corgan said. “And we’re very grateful to those people that shared their stage with us, most recently Ring of Honor, which is an incredible opportunity. But now it’s our time to step forward, it’s to bring the NWA back into the spotlight and run on its own oxygen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“And so we’re very excited to announce that in October, in Atlanta, we’ll be doing our own television again,” he added.

Corgan didn’t announce where the tapings would take place, which television network would host the show or when the tapings would air, but did hint at the tapings taking place in a studio.

“The thing that sticks out in my mind about studio wrestling particularly in the 1970s and 1980s is that anything could really happen. You had people getting up very early in the morning, Saturday morning kids’ television, and it had a real feeling of chaos and anarchy. And I think that really sold, to me as a fan, that there was an element of danger and there was an element of ‘anything can happen.’ And I really want to bring that back to professional wrestling and I think the NWA is the perfect vehicle to do that.”

The NWA’s current champions include NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis (currently in his second reign at 290 days), NWA World Women’s Champion Allysin Kay (first reign, 102 days), National Heavyweight Champion James Storm (first reign, 39 days) and NWA World Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises PCO and Brody King (first reigns, 102 days).