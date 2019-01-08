Report: Former WWE Star Neville Has Signed With All Elite Wrestlng

All Elite Wrestling will host a fan rally for the upcoming Double or Nothing event on Tuesday in Jacksonville, and a familiar face from the WWE is reportedly at the scene.

According to PWInsider, former Cruiserweight and NXT Champion Neville has been spotted in Jacksonville ahead of the event.

“We’ve checked with WWE sources and he is not backstage at Smackdown, so don’t be shocked to see him announced as joining All Elite Wrestling when they hold their rally this afternoon,” PWI’s Dave Scherer wrote. “He would be a good addition to their roster.”

Neville’s last appearance in WWE came in September 2017. In the following weeks stories had broken out that he had quit the company, though WWE officials were reportedly in contact with him to renegotiate him coming back to television. In January 2018 news broke that WWE had frozen Neville’s contract, preventing him from quitting until it expired in October. Instead of signing with another major North American promotion like Ring of Honor or Impact Wrestling, Neville returned to Dragon Gate — a Japanese promotion where he rose to prominence from 2007-12. In December he, now going by his independent wrestling name PAC, won the Open the Dream Gate Championship (Dragon Gate’s top title) and announced that he’d be taking bookings for various promotions in the United Kingdom.

Neville originally signed with the WWE back in 2012, and debuted on NXT as Adrian Neville in January 2013. At NXT’s first network event, NXT Arrival, Neville won the NXT Championship in a main event ladder match against Bo Dallas. As champion Neville went on to feud with the likes of Tyson Kidd, Tyler Breeze and Sami Zayn, and dropped the title to the latter in December 2014 at NXT TakeOver: R Evolution.

He was called up to WWE’s main roster in March 2015 but struggled to find his footing on the midcard for several months. His most notable feud culminated at the 2015 edition of SummerSlam, where he teamed with Arrow actor Stephen Amell to face Wade Barrett and Stardust, which is ironic given how Cody Rhodes is now the executive vice president of AEW.

Since the promotion’s announcement on Jan. 1, the company has signed Rhodes, Matt and Nick Jackson, Adam Page, Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, Brandi Rhodes and Britt Baker to talent contracts. Jacksonville Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan will be the president of the company, while his father and fellow billionaire Shad Khan will also invest in the company.