New Day Books SummerSlam Championship Opportunity After Incredible SmackDown Match

After the Superstar Shake-Up, it appeared SmackDown was to be a Mecca for tag team wrestling. But for some reason, WWE put the division on ice.

However, The New Day and The Bar just reminded us how good tag team wrestling can be.

The story you need to know is that The New Day beat The Bar to earn their spot at SummerSlam to challenge the Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The trio of Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods will look to nab their fifth turn with the tag titles.

While that will certainly be a big match, Tuesday’s contest between The Bar and The New Day should not go overlooked. We may be guilty of being prisoners of the moment, but it may have been WWE’s best match of 2018. If you missed it, it’s worth checking out at your work desk in the morning.

It’s a shame The Bar won’t be rewarded for their efforts, but given their obvious chemistry with The New Day, WWE will likely give them a title shot in the wake of SummerSlam. No disrespect to the Bludgeon Brothers, but WWE’s product is simply better with The New Day on top and their victory at SummerSlam is all but guaranteed.

