The Undertaker and Roman Reigns’ Match at Extreme Rules Just Received a New Stipulation

The Undertaker’s next match for WWE at Extreme Rules just had a new stipulation added.

Shane McMahon announced during the opening segment of SmackDown Live on Tuesday evening that the match, which pits he and Drew McIntyre against The Undertaker and Roman Reigns, will now be a no holds barred contest.

WWE Extreme Rules takes place on Sunday, July 14th at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. The card so far is:

No Holds Barred Match

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre Winners Take All Extreme Rules Match

WWE Universal Championship and WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Seth Rollins (c) and Becky Lynch (c) vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans

Seth Rollins (c) and Becky Lynch (c) vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans WWE Championship Match

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Samoa Joe

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Samoa Joe WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Drew Gulak (c) vs. Tony Nese

Drew Gulak (c) vs. Tony Nese WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) vs. The New Day (Xavier Woods and Big E)

The Undertaker returned to action last month at WWE Super ShowDown where he faced Bill Goldberg. The match, which lasted less than 10 minutes, ended up being full of botches and was one of the worst matches of The Undertaker’s career.

Despite rumors that The Undertaker’s upcoming match at Extreme Rules came about because he wanted to change the narrative following the disaster at Super ShowDown, it was reported last week that the Extreme Rules match was actually planned before the match with Goldberg occurred.