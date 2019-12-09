New World Order to Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

The New World Order — consisting of Hollywood Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman — will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020 in April. ESPN confirmed the news of the induction on Monday, listing the only members of the large group that would be recognized. This marks the second year in a row that the Hall of Fame has featured a faction as its headlining induction, as six members of D-Generation X (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, X-Pac) were inducted in 2019. The news also confirms that Hogan, Hall, Nash and Waltman will all become a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, joining Ric Flair, Booker T, Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart as the only wrestlers to receive two HOF rings.

“You’ve got four guys that were basically going at Vince as a shoot, pushing hard to actually try to take over,” Hogan said in the announcement story. “Not put him out of business but basically take his spot and be the No. 1 company. All of a sudden, you’re inducting four guys in the Hall of Fame that 20 years ago were trying to stab you in the back. It’s like Vince says: In the WWE, never say never.”

