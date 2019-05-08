WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan, Erick Rowan Win Tag Team Championships

With The Hardy Boyz being forced to relinquish the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships last week due to Jeff Hardy suffering an injury, Shane McMahon addressed the title situation this week on SmackDown.

He appeared poised to hand over the belts to Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan until The Usos (now of WWE RAW) emerged. A match was made between the two teams, then and there, to crown new champions.

It first appeared that the Usos had the match won when Jimmy hit the Uso Splash off the top rope on Rowan. Jey took out Bryan with a suicide dive to the outside at the same point, but Rowan kicked out.

Jey was then tagged in and they went for a Double Uce Splash, but Bryan pulled Jimmy down. Jey then superkicked Bryan off the ring apron. Rowan charged in and was sent to the outside. Both Usos then jumped from the ring to the outside but were caught by Rowan. Rowan and Bryan briefly took advantage until back in the ring Jey hit some superkicks but eventually fell victim to the Iron Claw and was pinned by Rowan.

Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan are your new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

