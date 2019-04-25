Nia Jax Posts First Photo Since ACL Surgeries

After failing to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35 with Tamina, Nia Jax was pulled from WWE television in order to have both of her torn ACL joints repaired. Jax went under the knife this week and took to Twitter on Thursday with her first post-surgery photo.

“At home resting!” Jax wrote while sitting next to her dog. “All went well. Already walking with some assistance.”

At home resting! All went well. Already walking with some assistance ☺️ pic.twitter.com/vhVoGKXzTs — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) April 25, 2019

The IIconics wound up winning the titles at WrestleMania in the four-team match. Late in the bout Beth Phoenix nailed Bayley with a Glam Slam from the second rope, which gave Billie Kay the opening to toss her out of the ring and win the titles for the IIconics.

Since WrestleMania the women’s divisions on both brands have changed dramatically. The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection split when Bayley was moved to SmackDown (and Sasha Banks was given several weeks off due to reported frustrations with WWE’s creative team), as did the Riott Squad when Liv Morgan switched to The Blue Brand. Becky Lynch won the show’s “Winner Take All” main event to earn both Women’s Championships and will be on both brands as long as she holds both titles. Ronda Rousey announced this week that she has stepped away from the company to start a family.

During the Superstar Shake-up Naomi and Lacey Evans joined the Raw brand, while Ember Moon, Bayley, Morgan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega (after getting moved to Raw the week before) and Kairi Sane all joined SmackDown. Paige also made her return to television to declare herself the manager for the Sane-Asuka tag team.

Prior to teaming with Tamina, Jax was pushed heavily as a heel after accidentally breaking Becky Lynch’s face with a stray punch. In a recent interview with Sporting News, Jax admitted she wasn’t upset by the heat that came from the accident.

“From that experience, there’s always an opportunity whether it’s good or bad,” Jax said. “If somebody gets hit, that happens in a contact sport. It happens, so you just have to be able to look at the positives and take it and run with it. I just realized that everything is an opportunity no matter what happens. People might freak out like they did on me and that’s OK because now I’m one of the top heels in this company and I’m OK with that. That’s my job, so I take everything as an opportunity.”