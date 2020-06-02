WWE Fans Are Furious With Nia Jax After Seeing Kairi Sane's Head Injury
News broke early last week that Kairi Sane had suffered some sort of bloody injury during her match with Nia Jax on this week's taped edition of Monday Night Raw. Fans were upset about the situation at the time, but once they saw the actual spot (and Sane's subsequent cut on the top of her head, which she shared an image of on Twitter) on Raw they were downright furious with Nia Jax on Twitter. This is unfortunately not the first time Jax has been accused of being an unsafe worker, nor is it the first time Sane has been stuck in a potentially dangerous spot while wrestling "The Irresistible Force."
Check out the spot for yourself below and let us know what you think in the comments. You can see some of the reaction to the spot in the list below.
This spot sucked #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/V8m6JjiGSp— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) June 2, 2020
The Wound
You are strong. I have lost to you many times. I am small and you may think I’m weak.— KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) June 2, 2020
However, you can never beat my heart. I will get back up again. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/leXMwuiifO
Rallying Around Kairi
Kairi is GIVING HERSELF to this.
To wrestling.
To this company.
To this family.
To her legacy.
To this world.
For ALL OF US. kairi is standing here, bare, open, vulnerable, and taking a world of pain FOR ALL OF THIS.
Goddamn, kairi. This hurts. But RESPECT. https://t.co/KJjhVNMso4— BreadSlice (@mukaachi) June 2, 2020
Mistakes Were Made
This is really hard to see. Kairi is such an innocent and caring person, and to see her get hurt by such a careless individual pisses me off.
Jax needs some type of training or something, because she just keeps making mistake after mistake. 😡 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/JWFiOwTFOc— CONNER🇨🇦 (@vancityconner) June 2, 2020
Let's Ask Billie...
“Also Kairi vs. Nia Jax tonight”
Fans:#RAW pic.twitter.com/UbWOm1Rwxk— RDream (@RDream22) June 2, 2020
Very Rough
Yep okay that Nia/Kairi spot sucked. That was rough.— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 2, 2020
Accurate
Everytime Nia Jax injures Kairi Sane.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/egK6jX7vhQ— IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) June 2, 2020
Sane' Tribute to Hana Kimura
Thank you Kairi. pic.twitter.com/4PIqt3XnFx— central park (@__caprica) June 2, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.