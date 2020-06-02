WWE Fans Are Furious With Nia Jax After Seeing Kairi Sane's Head Injury

News broke early last week that Kairi Sane had suffered some sort of bloody injury during her match with Nia Jax on this week's taped edition of Monday Night Raw. Fans were upset about the situation at the time, but once they saw the actual spot (and Sane's subsequent cut on the top of her head, which she shared an image of on Twitter) on Raw they were downright furious with Nia Jax on Twitter. This is unfortunately not the first time Jax has been accused of being an unsafe worker, nor is it the first time Sane has been stuck in a potentially dangerous spot while wrestling "The Irresistible Force."

Check out the spot for yourself below and let us know what you think in the comments. You can see some of the reaction to the spot in the list below.