Nic Nemeth Teases TNA Signings Amidst Talent Exits

TNA has had a whirlwind of a year that began with TNA Hard To Kill and it all spiraled from there. From management and talent changes to their working relationship with WWE, they’re showing no signs of stopping. As 2025 approaches, recent reports have discussed long-term talents like Rhino and Steph De Lander exiting the company. TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth is one person who remains very optimistic about their future, however.

“I want to fill up these arenas for TNA because they are big ones, and we are going for it. If we back it up in the ring, then we are off and running for the next ten years. It is on us,” Nemeth told the Daily Star. “We’ve set the goals out there, we’ve laid it on the line. Now, it’s up to us to talk everyone into the arena and back it up with the footage, like hey, if you come here, this is the show you see.

“This is why it’s worth it. I’m telling you, man. The talent is unreal. We got some new signees coming in. We got a couple people leaving. It is a beautiful time to be rocking and rolling with TNA into 2025, and Genesis is gonna kick it off.”

TNA recently announced that controversial wrestler Tessa Blanchard would be making her return to the promotion after four years away. She made her official on-screen return at TNA Final Resolution to confront Jordynne Grace. After attacking her, Blanchard told backstage correspondent Gia Miller that she’s back to “take what’s hers” and remind everyone whose name TNA was built on.

Grace’s contract in TNA finishes up in the new year and if she’s heading to WWE as many predict, there aren’t many heavy hitters who could fill the void that she will leave behind. Or, at least ones that aren’t already signed to a company.

In January, TNA is hosting its Genesis pay-per-view in Dallas, Texas. Nic Nemeth will again defend against Joe Hendry who earned a title shot at Final Resolution. Nemeth has been champion since July, defeating five other men to win his first world title outside of WWE.

During his reign, he’s defended against Mustafa Ali, Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards, AJ Francis, and Moose. Hendry previously took Nemeth to the limit at Bound for Glory but his hopes of winning a world title were crushed when WWE Hall of Famer John Layfield interfered.

