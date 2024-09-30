Jeff Hardy Wants To Bring Iconic TNA Theme Song Back (Exclusive)

Over the summer legendary professional wrestling tag team the Hardys -- Matt and Jeff Hardy -- officially reunited in TNA. This run has marked their first stint with the company since 2017, before they returned to WWE. Now that they are back together following their AEW stint, they are making several callbacks to their older wrestling characters and storylines. This was evident when Matt returned to TNA with his "Broken" character. There are things the brother duo would love to bring back, including Jeff's Willow character, which Matt tells ComicBook is in their arsenal.

"Something we kind of have in our back pocket that we want to do we definitely want to see a Willow appearance at some point. We want to bring Willow back for sure. That's definitely on our to do list." When asked what other blasts from the past they'd love to have make a comeback, Jeff agreed that his theme song "Modest" is one and that he was "heartbroken" that he didn't have upon his return.

"I would love that [for "Modest" to return]. For sure. That was, I was a little bit heartbroken. Everybody was so excited when I did come back to TNA about the Hardy Boyz music which I get it. People are so familiar with that music, but I was kind of, to hit that "Modest" music because that was my first theme song I'd ever written in professional wrestling. And there's always room for that in the future. I think I've had this really cool idea for a long time about the Hardy Boyz music slowing down and then it goes into "Modest" or any other of my theme songs that I've done over the years with TNA. So I think it'll happen in the future; I think there'll be a time and place for it for sure."

Matt and Jeff have been feuding with The System for quite some time. They were slated to team with ABC against the group prior to Hurricane Helene halting TNA's trip to Spartanburg, South Carolina. With TNA's next big PPV Bound for Glory just a few weeks away, it wouldn't be shocking to see the the former two-time TNA World Tag Team Champions walk away with the gold.

