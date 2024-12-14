Controversial Wrestling Star Just Made Shocking Return to TNA

TNA has been making a lot of waves over the past year, but its latest swerve during tonight’s Final Resolution pay-per-view might just be one of its biggest shocks to date. Rumors started circulating earlier today that there could be a big return happening at TNA soon, but everything actually went down tonight, as former the controversial and former TNA World Champion Tessa Blanchard made her stunning return to TNA by attacking Jordynne Grace. You can watch her return right here.

Grace was attacked by a mysterious figure dressed all in black, and after slamming Grace down, they revealed themselves to be none other than Tessa Blanchard. The crowd was pretty stunned at the reveal, and there are now lots of questions regarding this move and what’s next for Blanchard in TNA.

A Fightful Select report cleared up some details about Blanchard’s return to TNA, including that this was kept away from the entire roster as well as some staff who are usually in the know about this kind of thing. The report states that his was done intentionally, as there was a fear of backlash internally. One person who is knowledgeable about the situation said the hope is that there’s enough new talent on the roster to work with that didn’t have issues with her from her previous run.

The plan has evidently been in the works over the past two weeks, and was a decision of “a top person in Anthem”, though they were reportedly warned against it by others in the company. This wasn’t a call from the new Anthem President Carlos Silva though, who just stepped into that role.

As for what’s next, Blanchard is going to work a program with Grace, which was obviously kicked off during tonight’s attack, and she is returning as a heel. The report does say they were told Grace had pushed back on working with Blanchard, but this feud does appear to be full speed ahead from tonight’s events.

Blanchard hasn’t been in TNA since 2020, where she left due to allegations from several talents both in and outside of TNA, and those allegations involved racial slurs and bullying. Since then she’s wrestled in Mexico and briefly joined WOW Women of Wrestling, but that didn’t end up materializing into any matches or appearances on the show.

What do you think of Blanchard's return to TNA?