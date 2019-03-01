Nikki Bella Ready to Get Serious With ‘DWTS’ Partner Artem Chigvinstev

It’s time to let go of any hope of Nikki Bella an John Cena getting back together — it sounds like her new romance with Artem Chigvintsev is the real deal.

According to TMZ, Bella and Chigvintsev are getting serious with the couple now taking their affection in public more often. Bella and Chigvintsev were seen in Beverly Hills having a flirty dinner something confirmed by the former Dancing With the Stars professional fan page on Instagram.

Bella and Cena reportedly still talk, but it looks like there will be no second chapter. Bella and Chigvinsev’s relationship becomes public knowledge in January, but have apparently been seeing each other for months. Chigvintsev was Bella’s ‘DWTS’ partner in 2017, but at that time she was engaged to Cena.

In early 2018, news of Bella and Cena splitting through the wrestling and reality TV world for a loop as most couldn’t believe WWE’s first couple decides to call it quits. While there was reason to believe they’d get back together, Cena and Bella have gone their separate ways, however, their love lives have remained under the microscope. Bella told PEOPLE in October that she was trying to avoid dating, but that’s not the case in 2019.

“It feels like, you know, when you get married and the next day people are like, ‘When are you having kids?’ and it’s like, ‘I just got married.’ I feel like it’s the same thing. When you become single, it’s like, ‘Oh, are you dating?!’” she said. “Honestly, I’m so not interested. I’m just not ready yet.” “I’m trying to heal, and I’m not healed yet,” she added.