Nikki Bella Dating ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella has officially moved on from John Cena.

According to US Weekly, Bella is dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev. Per their sources. US Weekly says Bella and Chigvintsev have been seeing each other for “a while.”

Bella and Chigvintsev were paired together for the 25th season of DWTS while Bella was still engaged to Cena. Ironically, Cena once joked with E! News that Chigvintsev could help choreograph he and Bella’s first dance as a husband and wife.

“As far as dancing, I think he’s probably gonna teach me my first dance. So, hopefully, I’ll be able to take those tips from him there,” Cena said.

There’s no concrete date as to when Bella and Chigvintsev became officially, but she supported him during the Dancing With the Stars: Juniors last summer. The couple was reportedly seen together in Studio City, California over the Christmas weekend.

The new romance is expected to be apart of Total Bellas upcoming fourth season.

This comes as big news for those who like wrestling, reality television, and romance. Bella and Cena’s 2018 breakup was one of the biggest WWE related stories of the year. Considering they had been together for six years and got engaged at WrestleMania 32, no one guessed the wrestling couple would never make it to the altar.

Cena and Bella’s split was scrutinized as some believed it was a publicity stunt to juice Total Bellas ratings, but now that she’s onto a new man, it looks like everything that happened in 2018 was real.

Since breaking up, there has been no shortage of rumors surrounding the private lives of Cena and Bella. But just a recent as October, Bella told PEOPLE that she wasn’t interested in dating — even though it looks like she and Chigvintev may have fully been an item by that time.

“It feels like, you know, when you get married and the next day people are like, ‘When are you having kids?’ and it’s like, ‘I just got married.’ I feel like it’s the same thing. When you become single, it’s like, ‘Oh, are you dating?!’” she said. “Honestly, I’m so not interested. I’m just not ready yet.” “I’m trying to heal, and I’m not healed yet,” she added.