Nikki Bella’s Retirement From WWE Gets a Plot Twist

Nikki Bella used the season finale of Total Bellas to break the news that she was retiring from WWE action. However just a couple days later, Bella’s departure from professional wrestling is already ambiguous. A new report from TMZ says that Bella’s retirement is subject to change.

Per TMZ’s scoop, Bella still loves wrestling and is open to making an in-ring comeback if the timing is right. For the immediate future, Bella will keep an ambassador role in WWE on top of maintaining her role in Total Bellas.

At 35, Bella is still relatively young in terms of professional wrestling. However, she’s endured no shortage of damage over the years, the most significant setback coming from chronic neck issues that have required surgical attention.

As it stands, Bella’s final televised match in WWE came at Evolution, a women’s exclusive pay-per-view, against Ronda Rousey. Despite being mostly out of WWE in 2018, Bella did a fine job in the bout’s build-up and match itself. If it was indeed her final match, it was a good one to end on.

In the Total Bellas season finale, Nikki explained her decision to step away from the ring.

“The [European] tour was good but I just feel like I’m too old for that travel,” Nikki said. “That travel was really, really rough. So I realized, I was like, ‘Why am I doing this anymore?’ I don’t feel good and the girls are doing amazing things over there. I really am ready to hang up the jersey. Being on the European tour, I’ve had a lot of time to think. Just how my body feels, being away from my company, how time-consuming this is. It’s making me realize I’m ready to fold the jersey and put it away. I’m ready to put the kicks aside and I’m ready to take Nikki Bella into a different direction.”

Brie Bella also used the reality show as a platform to announce her own retirement. However she has yet to make any qualification on her choice, and by all accounts, Brie looks to be done for good.

For now, expect Nikki Bella to stay true to her retirement for a while. However, she’s a well-established name in WWE and could prove to be quite useful, even in a non-physical TV role. If she does resurface in 2019, we’ll guess it would correlate with WWE big move to FOX later this fall.