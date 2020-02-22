Nikki Bella and Brie Bella Return to SmackDown for Hall of Fame Announcement

WWE officially announced Nikki Bella and Brie Bella as inductees into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame during Friday night’s edition of SmackDown.

Alexa Bliss came out for her “Moment of Bliss” segment and reviewed the formerly announced class members (Batista and the nWo) and then revealed the Bella Twins. Nikki and Brie then walked out on to the stage to take part in the talk show segment.

Brie and Nikki then talked about being grateful for the honor and thanked the Bella Army. They talked about being happy about returning to SmackDown, the show they debuted on, in their hometown of Glendale, Arizona.

They were then complimentary to Bliss and all of the current women’s roster members for taking the division to the next level. Bliss thanked them and then shrugged it off, saying everyone is here to talk about them and hear from them.

After thanking the crowd a little bit more and saying that they hope to see all of the Bella Army in Tampa for WrestleMania, Daniel Bryan’s theme came on. He came out with he and Brie’s daughter in his arms. He handed her off to Brie and aunt Nikki before making his way to the ring for a match with Heath Slater.

