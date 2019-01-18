WWE’s Nikki Cross and Killian Dain Get Married After 10 Years of Dating

For about two years, Nikki Cross and Killian Dain have worked together as members of SAnitY. But they’ve been a couple for over 10 years, and now they’re married.

On Thursday, Cross and Dain posted their wedding rings to Twitter in a low-key celebration of marriage. You can check those tweets out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

First photo and most recent, 2008 and 2019 🙂 pic.twitter.com/rGQclryjkq — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) January 17, 2019

Only took us 10 and a half years but when it’s right, its right. I love you @NikkiCrossWWE pic.twitter.com/933kzvB3Md — Killian Dain (@KillianDain) January 17, 2019

This WWE duo came up together in Scotland’s Insane Championship Wrestling and arrived in 2016 to WWE just six months apart. Cross joined Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, and Sawyer Fulton to form SAnity in NXT, but Dain would eventually replace Fulton in the group.

SAnitY graduated from NXT in 2018 and landed on SmackDown. However, WWE has kept Cross out of the group for now, but don’t be surprised if they reunite in the future.

SAnitY has had trouble finding screen time since arriving on SmackDown, but a recent series of promos suggest that 2019 could be a big year for the eccentric group.

Cross has recently made cameos on both Raw and SmackDown and looks to be on the verge of a diet of in-ring opportunities. However, WWE is reportedly slow-playing the recent batch of NXT call-ups in a new attempt to cultivate intrigue for the fresh faces.

Congrats to Cross and Dain!