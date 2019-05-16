Watch: Nikki Cross Replaces Alexa Bliss in Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

After announcing that Alexa Bliss would not be competing in Sunday’s Money in the Bank ladder match, WWE announced on Thursday afternoon that Nikki Cross will take her place in the eight-woman bout.

WWE’s YouTube channel made the announcement via a video from Cathey Kelley.

The replacement makes sense given that Cross filled in for Bliss in a four-way match on Monday Night Raw this past week. The explanation on the show was that Bliss had “luggage trouble,” making her unable to compete.

Multiple reports came out shortly after WWE’s announcement about Bliss confirming that the injury was legitimate. But there have been contradicting reports over what kind of injury it is.

PWInsider’s Mike Johnson claims that the injury is a concussion, the same injury that kept Bliss on the shelf for several months at the end of 2018 and start of 2019.

“PWInsider.com is told that Bliss has been out of the ring after suffering a concussion,” Johnson wrote on Thursday.

Bliss’ injuries issues first popped up leading to Evolution, when a match between her and Trish Stratus had to be scrapped due to her suffering a concussion. While she would continue to appear on television as the general manager for the Raw Women’s Division, Bliss would not wrestle again until the Women’s Royal Rumble in late January. After competing in a tag match the following night, Bliss would be out of action for yet another month before making consistent appearances on house shows. She has only wrestled twice on television sicne that tag match, once against Bayley the night after Wrestlemania 35 and against Naomi on the April 29 episode of Raw.

Despite her absences Bliss consistently denied that she was too injured to wrestle, and that her move to talk show host with the “Moment of Bliss” segments was simply a new direction for her character.

“Medically, I’m completely able to wrestle,” Bliss said in an interview with TMZ prior to serving as host for WrestleMania 35. “I’m fantastic, I’ve been wrestling at all the live events for the past month, month and a half. But right now on TV, I’m just focusing on the hosting role to get ready for WrestleMania. It’s not that I’m injured or that I’m out of the ring, I’m completely fine, doing well, feel great, been doing all the live events, but just right now I’m focused on hosting because I don’t want to go out there and make a fool out of myself.”