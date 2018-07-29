Nikolai Volkoff, WWE Hall of Famer, Dies at 70

Nikolai Volkoff reportedly passed away this weekend at the age of 70.

The iconic wrestler was mourned by his former tag team partner The Iron Sheik on Twitter on Sunday morning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“MY BEST FRIEND. MY PARTNER. MY BROTHER.” he wrote. “WE GET MORE HEAT THAN ANYONE ON EARTH. I TRUST HIM WITH MY LIFE. HE TAKE CARE OF ME WHEN I WAS DOWN. I MISS YOU FOREVER.”

MY BEST FRIEND. MY PARTNER. MY BROTHER. WE GET MORE HEAT THAN ANYONE ON EARTH. I TRUST HIM WITH MY LIFE. HE TAKE CARE OF ME WHEN I WAS DOWN. I MISS YOU FOREVER 💔 pic.twitter.com/pp7ZgQRDnb — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) July 29, 2018

Volkoff’s real name was Josip Nikolai Peruzović. Together he and the Sheik — whose real name is Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri — became World Tag Team Champions at the first ever Wrestlemania. According to a report by The Wrap, Volkoff’s cause of death is still unknown.



Volkoff’s legacy in the WWE stretched all the way back to 1970s. His tag team was known as The Mongols, and was managed by Captain Lou Albano at the time. His first professional match was in 1968, where he faced off against Brun Sammartino.

Volkoff’s appearances often involved him coaxing the audience to rise to their feet, then singing a terrible rendition of the Soviet National Anthem on purpose.

In the wake of his passing, Twitter filled with tributes to Volkoff from fans and pros of all ages, who were familiar with his influence in the WWE.

“I did many road trips with Nikolai Volkoff,” wrote James Ellsworth. “As we only lived 15 minutes from each other. I learned so much from him. He was one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. I’ll miss him dearly.”

I did many road trips with Nikolai Volkoff. As we only lived 15 minutes from each other. I learned so much from him. He was one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. I’ll miss him dearly #RIPNikolaiVolkoff pic.twitter.com/lJG2h01Lto — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 29, 2018



“Sad to hear the passing of @WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff,” added Tommy Dreamer. “Celebrate his life. Watch his greatness on @WWENetwork and all please rise as he sings the Russian National Anthem.”

Sad to hear the passing of @WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff

Celebrate his life

Watch his greatness on @WWENetwork and all please rise as he sings the Russian National Anthem pic.twitter.com/0m5US6D0tw — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) July 29, 2018



“I always loved our conversations backstage,” wrote Natalya “Nattie” Neidhart alongside two photos of herself with Volkoff. “Nikolai Volkoff was so special to my dad and the entire Hart family. We will miss you, Nikolai. My thoughts and condolences go out to Nikolai’s family.”

I always loved our conversations backstage … Nikolai Volkoff was so special to my dad and the entire Hart family. We will miss you, Nikolai. My thoughts and condolences go out to Nikolai’s family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WfMd4FDowb — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 29, 2018

It was a tragic day in professional wrestling. Not only did fans lose Volkoff, but two other pros passed away as well. Brian Christopher Lawler reportedly died after a suicide attempt at just 46 years old. His passing was confirmed in a tweet by Dave Meltzer.

Just to confirm, Nikolai Volkoff, Brian Lawler and Brickhouse Brown have all passed away. Very sad day for pro wrestling. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 29, 2018

Brickhouse Brown also reportedly passed away on Sunday, making a total of three unexpected deaths.