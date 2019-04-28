NWA Crockett Cup 2019 Results: Legends Return, Champions Crowned

Saturday night saw the return of one wrestling’s most iconic events: the Crockett Cup.

Ring of Honor Wrestling (ROH) and the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) co-promoted the event, which aired live from Concord, North Carolina on FITE TV and ROH’s streaming service (Honor Club).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original Crockett Cup tournaments (the Jim Crockett Sr. Memorial Cup Tag Team Tournaments) were held in 1986, 1987, and 1988 by Jim Crockett Promotions. JCP was eventually sold to Ted Turner as part of the formation of WCW, but during they heyday of the Crockett Cup, teams from various NWA promotions traveled in for the big event.

The original Crockett Cup typically featured over 20 teams in the tag team tournament, with the event split across multiple shows. With this year’s event being confined to one show, there were eight teams in the traditional tag team tournament. NJPW and CMLL also sent teams for the tournament.

The return of the Crockett Cup this year featured many call-backs to the past, including the television graphics used, the ring used, and even the talent who appeared and wrestled. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express took part in the tag team tournament.

Below are the full results from the 2019 Crockett Cup:

Royce Isaacs & Thomas “Bram” Latimer won the Wild Card Battle Royal to qualify for a spot in the Crockett Cup.

Flip Gordon & Bandido (ROH) defeated Stuka Jr. & Guerrera Maya Jr (CMLL) (Crockett Cup First Round Match)

Royce Isaacs & Thomas “Bram” Latimer (Wild Card) defeated Crimson & Jax Dane (NWA) (Crockett Cup First Round Match)

The Briscoes defeated Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (NWA) (Crockett Cup First Round Match)

PCO & Brody King (ROH) defeated Kojima & Nagata (NJPW) (Crockett Cup First Round Match)

Allysin Kay defeated Santana Garrett to win the vacant NWA World Women’s Championship

Royce Isaacs & Thomas “Bram” Latimer (Wild Card) defeated Flip Gordon & Bandido (ROH) (Crockett Cup Semifinals)

PCO & Brody King (ROH) defeated The Briscoes (ROH) by disqualification (Crockett Cup Semifinals)

Colt Cabana defeated Willie Mack (c) to win the NWA National Championship. James Storm then challenged Cabana to a future match.

PCO & Brody King (ROH) defeated Royce Isaacs & Thomas “Bram” Latimer (Wild Card) to win the vacant NWA World Tag Team Championship (Crockett Cup 2019 Finals)

Nick Aldis (c) defeated Marty Scurll to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship