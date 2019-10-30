NXT, AEW Dynamite Preview: Finn Balor Revelations, First World Tag Team Champions Crowned

This week’s edition of the “Wednesday Night Wars” should prove to be a momentous one, as both AEW Dynamite on TNT and NXT on the USA Network have some important matches and promo segments booked for their respective shows. Kicking things off down at Full Sail, NXT will feature a WWE Women’s Tag Team Match between The Kabuki Warriors and Team Kick (Teagan Nox and Dakota Kai), Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish vs. Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic, Tyler Bate vs. Cameron Grimes and Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai. The episode will also feature the fallout from Finn Balor’s shocking heel turn last week, as well as an explanation from the former Universal Champion.

Meanwhile in Charleston, West Virginia, Dynamite will feature the finals of the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament (Lucha Brothers vs. SCU), Adam Page vs. Sammy Guevara, Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Kip Sabian & The Hybrid 2, Jon Moxley vs. TBD and Orange Cassidy & The Best Friends in a six-man tag match. Cody Rhodes and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho will also be in attendance to sign their title match contract with Full Gear on Nov. 9.

Balor gave a hint as to what his new heel persona will be in an interview with Sports Illustrated this week.

“People still talk about Bullet Club, but Bullet Club, for me, that was like six years ago,” Balor said. “You know how much I’ve done in six years? Last year alone I wrestled 172 matches. I’ve evolved far beyond what I was doing in Japan.

“This is a new version of Finn,” he continued. “This is the combination of the squeaky clean babyface in Japan, the Bullet Club heel in Japan, the squeaky clean babyface in NXT that carried the company for 292 days on his back, the guy who won the Universal title on his first pay per view, the guy who beat Roman Reigns on his first night, The Demon and every Demon entrance I’ve ever done, it’s a combination of everything I’ve ever done for the last 20 years. To call it a return to Prince Devitt/Bullet Club is an understatement.”

Meanwhile AEW announced on Tuesday that Rhodes and Jericho would have a special stipulation for their title match. A panel of three judges will be at ringside for the event, and in the event the title match somehow goes to a draw the trio will crown the winner.