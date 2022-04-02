NXT’s Bron Breakker Inducts The Steiner Brothers into WWE Hall of Fame

The first inductees of the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class were WWE Legends The Seiners, and doing the induction was Bron Breakker. Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner, and he talked about how they laid the groundwork for what he loves doing every single day, and added there would be no Bron Breakker without the Steiners. He then laughed and said he was going to take the biggest risk of his career and give the microphone to Uncle Scott, and then the Steiner Brothers hit the ring.

Scott then said that giving him a live mic can be good and then sometimes can go off the rails, and Rick covered the mic for a minute and laughed. Scott then thanked all the opponents they faced over the years as it takes four to make this work. He then said the first guy he met coming into WWE was Macho Man Randy Savage, and they clicked right off the bat and traveled together. On one trip he said Macho Man asked to pull the car over and said I can make the cows come to me before they will come to you, and Scott then mooed loudly and they did nothing, and he tried again and even said there was food but no go.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Then Scott saw the cows run towards him as fast as they could, and Scott didn’t know what Savage said and he wouldn’t tell him, but he swore Macho Man knew those cows. He also told the people doing this now to have fun, because later they will look and wonder where the time went.

Scott then said the greatest time in his life was when he met his wife. He also said his greatest legacy was his two boys, and then Rick took the microphone. Rick then said thanks a lot for leaving him enough time to speak and laughed. He said it was a great honor and he didn’t think they’d ever make it here. He said they always did their best and thanked his family for being there and for dealing with all the travel and missed holidays. Rick then thanked his brother and said he always kept the standard high and set the pace. He also thanked everyone for supporting them and the crowd cheered.