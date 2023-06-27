NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes Shines in His WWE Raw Debut
NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes made his in-ring debut for Monday Night Raw this week, getting his first chance to shine on WWE's main roster. Hayes was seated at ringside during a confrontation between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship match this Sunday at Money in the Bank, and his distraction prompted Balor to want a match with the young champion. Fans were thoroughly impressed with Hayes' in-ring ability, even if Balor came away with a victory. Check out some of the reactions to Hayes' Raw debut below!
Hayes will defend his NXT Championship on this week's NXT when he takes on Baron Corbin. Stay tuned for full coverage of the match on Tuesday night!
MONDAY NIGHT MELO#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/uGyadBwu09— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2023
The Future
Carmelo Hayes has been showcased on all three brands in the past month.
When was the last time a NXT superstar had this type of treatment.
He's the future undoubtedly #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/HMQqtPOADg— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) June 27, 2023
Pride
carmelo hayes first televised main roster entrance. i’m so proud of him, man. 🤧 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/SUsujjZKWX— mister j (@brandnewdrip) June 27, 2023
The Arrival
Carmelo Hayes arrives for his match vs Finn Balor #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/AZTBViKmEW— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 27, 2023
It Factor
This man Carmelo Hayes has an IT factor like nobody else 😮💨#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/ERo3aBrhUB— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) June 27, 2023
Not Surprised
To no surprise, a great showing for Carmelo Hayes.— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 27, 2023
Really enjoyed that match. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/3xgRDD85wr
He Don't Miss
Carmelo Hayes’ Fadeaway Legdrop is something special, executed to perfection. 👏#WWERaw— PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) June 27, 2023
pic.twitter.com/FrgZUTBZ9l
Nice Ring to It
MONDAY NIGHT MELO @Carmelo_WWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/nbSLHjlUEn— Danielle (@DtfMania) June 27, 2023