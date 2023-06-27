NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes Shines in His WWE Raw Debut

By Connor Casey

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes made his in-ring debut for Monday Night Raw this week, getting his first chance to shine on WWE's main roster. Hayes was seated at ringside during a confrontation between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship match this Sunday at Money in the Bank, and his distraction prompted Balor to want a match with the young champion. Fans were thoroughly impressed with Hayes' in-ring ability, even if Balor came away with a victory. Check out some of the reactions to Hayes' Raw debut below!

Hayes will defend his NXT Championship on this week's NXT when he takes on Baron Corbin. Stay tuned for full coverage of the match on Tuesday night!

