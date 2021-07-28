NXT's Dakota Kai Turns on Raquel Gonzalez

✖

The era of Raquel shows no signs of stopping anytime soon, but if someone was going to end her run as champ, it could be her next challenger, and we learned who that is tonight. Champion Raquel Gonzalez came out with Dakota Kai to address the NXT Universe and talk about what's in store for her in the future, and she was all smiles and looking pretty confident throughout the segment as Kai listed off her accomplishments thus far. Kai ended things by saying that as long as she had her back there's no one that can take the title from her.

Gonzalez then went to pose with the title, and that's when all hell broke loose. Kai turned on her best friend and knocked out Gonzalez with a huge kick, sending her and the title to the mat.

That's when Kai looked at her former friend and then picked up the NXT Women's Championship, hoisting it above her head and sending a clear message that she is next in line to grab the prestigious title. Gonzalez looked stunned at the betrayal as Kai left the ring, and you can now say there is officially bad blood between the two former friends.

Gonzalez has been unstoppable with Kai in her corner, but Gonzalez has also helped Kai notch a bevy of victories. Now both will be on their own as they go head to head, and it will be interesting to see how comes out on top.

"Bronson Reed will look to gain momentum against Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher throw down with Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan, and the NXT Breakout Tournament continues as Carmelo Hayes faces Josh Briggs."

Bronson Reed vs Adam Cole

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan

Carmelo Hayes vs Josh Briggs - NXT Breakout Tournament

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs Franky Monet and Jessi Kamea

Imperium vs Hit Row

