NXT: Roderick Strong Returns in Thrilling The Diamond Mine Debut

After weeks of teases, tonight's NXT was finally the official debut of the Diamond Mine, and they ended up making quite the impression. The long-awaited debut happened right at the end of the show after a thrilling match between Cruiserweight Champion Kushida and Kyle O'Reilly. O'Reilly ended up getting the best of Kushida in this match-up, and Kushida gave him a hug and congratulated him on his victory. Thing is neither person had time to really do much else, as they were attacked by people in black hoodies. They then really ganged up on Kushida, and when they fully revealed their faces, it was none other than Roderick Strong leading the charge, but it gets much better.

Then they all revealed their identities, and the Diamond Mine consists of Strong, Hideki Suzuki, and Tyler Rust, with Malcolm Bivens as their manager and mouthpiece. They crushed O'Reilly and Kushida right off the bat, and while they didn't say anything afterwards, they didn't really have to.

So now we know who the new faction is, and it would seem they are on their way to big things up ahead. NXT doesn't have Undisputed ERA any longer, but in its place are factions like The Way, Hit Row, Imperium, and more, and having Diamond Mine in the mix should make things even better.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"Tonight on NXT, Kyle O'Reilly will look to test himself against Kushida two weeks before he faces off with Adam Cole at NXT's Great American Bash. Cole will also be in action against an opponent of his choosing. Additionally, Io Shirai will team up with Zoey Stark against The Robert Stone Brand, The Diamond Mine arrives and more, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's what's on the card for tonight:

Kyle O'Reilly vs Cruiserweight Champion Kushida

Adam Cole Returns

Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs The Robert Stone Brand

The Diamond Mine Debuts

Franky Money Returns to Action

Ever-Rise vs Hit Row

What did you think of the Diamond Mine? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!