NXT Fans Loving GameStop Millionaire Cameron Grimes' New TakeOver Music Video
Tonight's TakeOver Vengeance Card was loaded with big matchups, but NXT fans couldn't stop talking about one of the segments in between those title matches. It's easy to understand why, as the segment was actually a full-on music video for Cameron Grimes, who revealed last week that he had become a millionaire thanks to taking advantage of the GameStop stock rise. He showed up in a fancy car, a fancy watch, and more bills in his pockets than he knew what to do with, and at TakeOver he flaunted all of it in a hilarious music video that, well, you just have to see to believe.
With a catchy track to boot and riffs from Grimes saying "To The Moon" throughout, he showed off the white sports car he bought, the jewelry, and all the money just laying around a swimming pool, though he did not buy clothes because you know, he's shirtless half the time.
Josiah Williams f/ Cameron Grimes - To The Moon pic.twitter.com/ahrq27lNkL— GIF Skull SIX (New Backup) (@gif_skull) February 15, 2021
Fans are loving the video, and we've collected some of the best reactions to it starting on the next slide.
You can find the official description for NXT TakeOver Vengeance Day below.
"This year, Valentine's Day becomes Vengeance Day as NXT takes over! Tune in as Finn Bálor defends the NXT Title against Pete Dunne, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai clashes with Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez in a Triple Threat Match and North American Champion Johnny Gargano puts his title on the line against Kushida. Plus, don't miss the finals of the Men's and Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classics! NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day comes your way this Sunday at 7 E/4 P on the award-winning WWE Network."
Here's the full card:
Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai (Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals)
MSK vs Grizzled Young Veterans (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals)
NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs Kushida
NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Mercedes Martinez vs Toni Storm (Triple Threat Match)
NXT Champion Finn Balor vs Pete Dunne
What do you think of Grimes' new gimmick? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
Million Dollar Hillbilly
Many are loving the Millionaire Hilbilly gimmick that Grimes debuted last week, and the music video puts it over the top.
Million Dollar Hillbilly Cameron Grimes is amazing.— Bad News Brown Da Chief Rocka (@5Deuce4Tre7) February 15, 2021
Million Dollar Hillbilly Cameron Grimes is amazing.
Can We Appreciate
Even for those who are incredibly hard to impress, you have to appreciate the Cameron Grimes video.
Can we all appreciate how hilarious that Cameron Grimes music video was— Jeffrey Turner (@JeffyT85) February 15, 2021
Can we all appreciate how hilarious that Cameron Grimes music video was
Red Dead
Some can't help but make comparisons between Grimes and Rockstar's beloved Red Dead Redemption, and you know, they're not wrong.
Cameron Grimes feels like a Red Dead Redemption character #NXTTakeOver— Davey🏳️🌈🇮🇪 (@QueerWrestling) February 15, 2021
Cameron Grimes feels like a Red Dead Redemption character #NXTTakeOver
Wrong in the Best Way
Some didn't think they would end up loving it, but after seeing it, you just can't help but get a kick out of it.
I saw a lot of praise for this Cameron Grimes thing, and figured it just wouldn't be for me. I now see that I was very wrong. Delightfully absurd.— Gran Akuma (@__AKUMA) February 15, 2021
I saw a lot of praise for this Cameron Grimes thing, and figured it just wouldn't be for me. I now see that I was very wrong. Delightfully absurd.
Love It
Others were already fans of Grimes but this latest addition to his character just takes him to new levels.
Holy crap....i love this Cameron Grimes gimmik. It's got me😂🤣😁🙆 I love it. Was a fan of his in ring but NOW I am a big fan of his character. 👍🤙👌💪👊— adam michael zito (@adamzit9977) February 15, 2021
Holy crap....i love this Cameron Grimes gimmik. Was a fan of his in ring but NOW I am a big fan of his character.
My Favorite
Grimes was already a fan favorite, but this just makes him even more entertaining.
Cameron Grimes has become my favorite character in wrestling. Never fails to make me laugh.— David Root (@DavidHRoot) February 15, 2021
Cameron Grimes has become my favorite character in wrestling. Never fails to make me laugh.