NXT Fans Loving GameStop Millionaire Cameron Grimes' New TakeOver Music Video

Tonight's TakeOver Vengeance Card was loaded with big matchups, but NXT fans couldn't stop talking about one of the segments in between those title matches. It's easy to understand why, as the segment was actually a full-on music video for Cameron Grimes, who revealed last week that he had become a millionaire thanks to taking advantage of the GameStop stock rise. He showed up in a fancy car, a fancy watch, and more bills in his pockets than he knew what to do with, and at TakeOver he flaunted all of it in a hilarious music video that, well, you just have to see to believe.

With a catchy track to boot and riffs from Grimes saying "To The Moon" throughout, he showed off the white sports car he bought, the jewelry, and all the money just laying around a swimming pool, though he did not buy clothes because you know, he's shirtless half the time.

You can find the official description for NXT TakeOver Vengeance Day below.

"This year, Valentine's Day becomes Vengeance Day as NXT takes over! Tune in as Finn Bálor defends the NXT Title against Pete Dunne, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai clashes with Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez in a Triple Threat Match and North American Champion Johnny Gargano puts his title on the line against Kushida. Plus, don't miss the finals of the Men's and Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classics! NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day comes your way this Sunday at 7 E/4 P on the award-winning WWE Network."

Here's the full card:

Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai (Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals)

MSK vs Grizzled Young Veterans (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals)

NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs Kushida

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Mercedes Martinez vs Toni Storm (Triple Threat Match)

NXT Champion Finn Balor vs Pete Dunne

