WWE Just Showed Roderick Strong Totally Naked On NXT and Fans Are Losing Their Minds

Undisputed Era’s Roderick Strong might have retained his NXT North American Championship against Isaiah Swerve Scott, but he isn’t moving onto a new opponent just. That was made abundantly clear after his match with Scott was over and Adam Cole took the mic to celebrate how Era is dominating NXT at the moment. At one point he said the word dream, and that’s when Velveteen Dream made his presence felt, announcing that he wasn’t done with Strong and leaving quite the impression on NXT fans.

He came out after hearing his name from Cole and then said that he is coming fo his North American Championship next week. He then showed a picture of Strong with his belt and nothing else, something Strong seemed proud of.

That’s when he said that compared to him Strong just doesn’t measure up, and then revealed a new version of the photo that showed Strong in the same pose but without his belt, and the photo showed a blurred out image and a circle with a cross through it, indicating Strong doesn’t have a penis either.

The Era was outraged after Dream revealed the photo, and fans are similarly losing their minds over the photo, and you can see some of our favorite reactions below.

