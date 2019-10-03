NXT: Finn Balor Makes a Shocking Return

We knew WWE had a few surprises in store for NXT fans now that it’s fully on the USA Network, but we didn’t necessarily see this one coming. After Adam Cole and Matt Riddle’s amazing match to kick off NXT, fans in the arena got a big surprise when Finn Balor’s music hit. Fans lost it as the superstar walked out onto the ramp and into the ring, and Adam Cole looked as shook as you can get. Balor would then make his way to the ring and announced that he is back on NXT full time, and it seems he’s got his eyes on Cole’s NXT Championship.

Balor’s been off of WWE television for a few weeks after his match with The Fiend, and during that time the superstar’s been plenty busy with a wedding and a honeymoon. Now he’s back to work in the ring, and we couldn’t be happier that he’s now calling the yellow and black brand home base.

This should be great for Balor, and we can’t wait to see what he can do against NXT’s current roster of talent.

Here’s what’s on deck for tonight’s episode of NXT.

The Velveteen Dream Makes A Statement

Johnny Gargano vs. Shane Thorne

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Street Profits vs. Undisputed ERA (Bobby Fish Kyle O’Reilly)

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Candice LeRae vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole (Winner) vs. Matt Riddle

The official description for tonight’s episode can be found below.

“WWE NXT makes its live, two-hour premiere tonight on USA Network, and it could not be more action-packed. After Matt Riddle locked him in an armbar out of nowhere last week, Adam Cole will put his NXT Championship on the line against The Original Bro. Plus, Candice LeRae looks to end the dominant reign of NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and The Street Profits set out to end NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA’s prophecy of gold prematurely. Don’t miss a second of the action during NXT’s live, two-hour premiere on USA Network, tonight at 8/7 C with limited commercial interruption!”

Are you excited for Balor on NXT?