NXT’s The Imperium Invade WWE SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown we saw the NXT roster invade the show and put a hurting on the WWE superstars that were left in the building, as half the roster was still in transit from the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. That was followed by AJ Styles and The OC invading Wednesday’s NXT, resulting in a big main event between The OC and Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, and Keith Lee. Some thought we might not see anyone from NXT show up on tonight’s SmackDown, but that was incorrect, as a match with Heavy Machinery didn’t even have a chance to take off before NXT’s The Imperium, including Walter, invaded the ring.

Walter and the rest of Imperium hit the ring and beat down Otis and Tucker of Heavy Machinery, and soon Shorty G, Apollo Crews, The New Day, and more flooded the ring to defend the tag-team and take on Imperium, which consisted of Walter, Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel, and Fabian Aichner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The group had been MIA during the last episode of NXT, but it seems they were just lying in wait, looking to make an impression on SmackDown directly, and now another shot has been thrown in the war between the brands leading up to Survivors Series, which will pit NXT against SmackDown and Raw in an ultimate battle for supremacy.

With the last several weeks to go by, it should be nothing but entertaining, and we can’t wait to see more.

You can check out the official description for tonight’s SmackDown below.

“In the wake of last week’s NXT take over, SmackDown Superstars are out to make a statement as Roman Reigns battles King Corbin, Tyson Fury makes a blue brand appearance and The New Day gets a title opportunity against The Revival.”

The full card for SmackDown is as follows.

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

The Revival vs. The New Day

Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross

Are you excited for tonight’s SmackDown? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE and NXT!