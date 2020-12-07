NXT's Io Shirai Has Become Internet's Favorite Meme After Trash Can Moment at TakeOver WarGames

Tonight's NXT TakeOver kicked off with an epic Women's WarGames match that more than delivered, and throughout the match, there were several memorable momentshttps://comicbook.com/wwe/news/nxt-takeover-wargames-womens-match-team-lerae-wins/. That said, perhaps the most memorable was the moment that Io Shirai stood atop the cage, put a trash can over her head, and then leapt down onto everyone in the ring. It was amazing and hilarious all at the same time, and wouldn't even be the last time she had a trash can over her head in the match. That said, it didn't take long for that particular moment to catch fire online, and soon fans were already using it in a number of memes and GIFs, and it's become a fan favorite quite quickly.

Whether being used to describe someone's history in school or how they feel jumping into 2021, there's a reaction you're going to love, and we've even got Saint's Row and Doctor Who making appearances in the various memes and GIFs.

The battle lines have been drawn and WarGames is upon us!

The battle lines have been drawn and WarGames is upon us! Tune in to see The Undisputed ERA as they try to settle the score with Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch. Team Shotzi and Team Candice will also collide in a star-studded Women's WarGames Match also featuring Rhea Ripley, Ember Moon, and more. Plus, Leon Ruff defends the NXT North American Title in a Triple Threat Match against Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano, and more! Watch NXT TakeOver: WarGames tonight at 7 E/4 P, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network.

Here's the full card:

Dexter Lumis vs Cameron Grimes (Strap Match)

Tommaso Ciampa vs Timothy Thatcher

NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff vs Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano (Triple Threat Match)

Team Shotzi vs Team Candice (WarGames Match)

The Undisputed ERA vs Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch (WarGames Match)

What did you think of that crazy moment?