NXT’s Johnny Gargano Beats Shane Thorne

Johnny Gargano made an example of Shane Thorne a few weeks ago, using the superstar’s misguided challenge to announce he was staying on NXT. Now the two have locked horns on the first full episode of NXT on USA Network, and while there wasn’t a title on the line, there was plenty of bad blood between the two, and they both delivered some hard-hitting blows in and outside of the ring.

Thorne managed to get the upper hand in the match about midway through, though Gargano would eventually mount a comeback, but Thorne would then cut that off and lay into Gargano with some brutal kicks.

Gargano was able to turn the tide though with a big kick to the face, and that was enough to take the victory.

Here’s what’s on deck for tonight’s episode of NXT.

The Velveteen Dream Makes A Statement

Johnny Gargano (Winner) vs. Shane Thorne

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Street Profits vs. Undisputed ERA (Bobby Fish Kyle O’Reilly)

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Candice LeRae vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole (Winner) vs. Matt Riddle

The official description for tonight’s episode can be found below.

“WWE NXT makes its live, two-hour premiere tonight on USA Network, and it could not be more action-packed. After Matt Riddle locked him in an armbar out of nowhere last week, Adam Cole will put his NXT Championship on the line against The Original Bro. Plus, Candice LeRae looks to end the dominant reign of NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and The Street Profits set out to end NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA’s prophecy of gold prematurely. Don’t miss a second of the action during NXT’s live, two-hour premiere on USA Network, tonight at 8/7 C with limited commercial interruption!”

What did you think of the match and NXT so far? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE and NXT!

