NXT's The Way Gets an Amazing Marvel Makeover at New Year's Evil

While they initially didn't have a match at NXT New Year's Evil, The Way did roll into the event for a celebration of Johnny Gargano's breaking of the curse, and things started out pretty lighthearted. Johnny, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Austin Theory all jumped into the ring and were all smiles when Johnny finally pulled the cover off of a mysterious item in the ring. It turned out that item was an easel with a piece of artwork commissioned for the group giving them a Marvel Comics makeover, and it was fantastic (see what we did there?)

Johnny has some Iron Man-esque armor (with Pawdme on his shoulder) and Indi Hartwell is next to him with a slick Black Widow style suit. Candice LeRae's look features a purple cape and a bit of Thor flair while Austin Theory is bulked out and looking like The Thing or The Hulk.

The artwork was created by the super talented artist Nolanium, and you can check out more of their work right here.

You've gotta admit this is pretty slick, and so far The Way has been absolutely delightful. If you doubt that, just go watch their Christmas special and try not to smile

Here's the description for tonight's New Year's Evil episode of NXT.

"Bring in the new year with the black-and-gold brand! Be sure to tune in as NXT New Year's Evil is presented with fewer interruptions and more action, as Finn Bálor puts the NXT Championship on the line against Kyle O'Reilly and Damian Priest looks to hand Karrion Kross his first defeat, with both matches featuring non-stop, bell-to-bell action! Additionally Rhea Ripley collides with Raquel González in a Last Woman Standing Match, Santos Escobar defends the NXT Cruiserweight Title against Gran Metalik, and more. Don't miss NXT New Year's Evil this Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's the full card for New Year's Evil:

NXT Champion Finn Balor vs Kyle O'Reilly

Damian Priest vs Karrion Kross

Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Gonzalez (Last Woman Standing Match)

Gran Metalik vs NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

Xia Li and Boa Return

What have you thought of New Year's Evil? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!