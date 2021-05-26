NXT's Karrion Kross Defeats Finn Balor and Retains Title in Epic Rematch

✖

Tonight's main event on NXT was the epic rematch between NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Finn Balor, and it did not disappoint. Last time around Balor pushed Kross to his limits, but ultimately fell to Kross and lost his NXT Championship in the process. Now it was time for Balor to get a chance at reclaiming what he lost, but Kross wasn't about to give it up without a fight. One of the best parts of the introduction was Balor sitting on the top rope during Kross and Scarlett's entrance, including all of the lights, music, and smoke, showing he wasn't distracted at all by the spectacle.

Balor went right after Kross' legs and then went for a headlock. Kross then knocked Balor off his feet and sent him out of the ring, but Balor recovered quickly and went right back at Kross. He then delivered a huge dropkick to Kross' knees, and that clearly frustrated Kross, who went out of the ring to regroup.

Kross did just that, and he did regain control of the matchup. Balor focused on stretching Kross and hitting low, while Kross focused on Balor's back and ribs. Balor's back showed the welts from this strategy, and At one point Kross just heaved Balor over like a ragdoll, followed by a German Suplex. Balor looked out of it at this point, but Balor played possum a bit and got Kross into a Crossface, and then went Kross got out of it Balor went to work on the arm and body again, followed by a Coup de Grace to the midsection.

Balor was on the hunt now, delivering big chops and shoulders to the stomach, but Kross came back with another hit to the back, throwing him out of the ring to get a breather. Balor capitalized though and grabbed his legs and put him between the apron and the ring, and he just hit him with a flurry of kicks and punches. As soon as Kross got up Balor laid him out with a huge kick to the face.

We then saw Balor deliver more offense, but Kross would get the better of this exchange eventually, as Kross would dish out more punishment in the ring and then picked up Balor and slammed him into the glass multiple times, doing more damage to that back. He would bring him into the ring but Balor would hit a surprise DDT, followed by a Sling Blade and a clothesline that knocked Kross to the outside. He then hit a huge dive on Kross but Kross got right back up, lifting Balor and slamming him into the announce desk.

Kross would let the count go on for a bit and then rolled Balor into the ring, but before he could even get in Balor hit him with a flurry of punches and kicks, and then hit another Coup de Grace to the chest. Balor hit a dropkick again that sent Kross into the corner, and then went to the top rope for a Coup de Grace but Kross rolled out of the way.

Kross then slammed Balor into the corner and hit a German Suplex. He then hit another suplex and set up for a finisher but Balor almost locked in a submission. Kross broke out but Balor locked it in again, though couldn't keep it locked. Balor then slipped through again and hit Kross with forearms and punches on Kross' back. Balor then locked in a triangle lock and had Kross in the center of the ring, and Kross fought but Balor transitioned again, keeping the lock on. Kross was fading, but he picked up Balor and power bombed him to the mat.

Balor looked possessed at this point, and so did Kross, who kept clotheslining Balor and then hit a number of kicks to the head. Kross then locked in a chokehold and Balor faded, passing out and giving Kross the win. Kross is still the NXT Champion.

