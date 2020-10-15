NXT's Kyle O'Reilly Reveals Return Date

✖

TakeOver 31 was home to a brutal match between Kyle O'Reilly and Finn Balor, and both came out nursing some wounds. We've been wondering when O'Reilly would return to action as a result, and we finally learned that tonight. NXT starting things off right with the No. 1 Contenders Tag Team Match to decide the challengers for Breezango's Tag Team Championships, and it was between Undisputed ERA's Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish and Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan. Undisputed ERA's Kyle O'Reilly got on the mic before the match began though and announced that he will be cleared to return as of next week.

That's great news, as O'Reilly built up some amazing momentum after that thrilling throwdown with Balor. O'Reilly didn't require surgery luckily, so as of next week he can get back to capitalizing on that shot of energy in the ring, and we're excited to see who he matches up against.

Balor will still be out a bit longer due to surgery on his jaw, but when he's 100% we are eager to see O'Reilly match up with him again in the ring.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

Damian Priest will defend the North American Title tonight against Dexter Lumis, who was originally scheduled to compete in the Ladder Match that Priest won to become champion. Plus, two more No. 1 Contenders will be determined as Shotzi Blackheart clashes with Candice LeRae and Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan face Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish.

Here's is what is on deck for tonight's episode:

NXT North American Champion Damian Priest vs Dexter Lumis (Championship Match)

Shotzi Blackheart vs Candice LeRae (NXT Women's Title Shot at Halloween Havoc)

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish (NXT Tag Team No. 1 Contender's Match)

Ember Moon Interview

Johnny Gargano vs Austin Theory

Who do you want to see O'Reilly match up against next? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!