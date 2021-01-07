NXT's Finn Balor Defeats Kyle O'Reilly in Bloody Rematch at New Year's Evil

✖

Tonight's main event at NXT New Year's Evil was the much-anticipated rematch between Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly, and when they both said they were aiming to do even more damage to each other, they weren't kidding. Early on both stars attempted to gain control of the match with a mix of punches and quick offense, though all the while both were looking for their opponent's weak points. O'Reilly kept trying to get jabs in at Balor's jaw and Balor went for the jaw as well after a menacing move during the match.

At one point Balor was able to lock in a submission, and O'Reilly managed to get out of it in the most creative way possible. O'Reilly reached for the ropes with his mouth (yes, his mouth), and while it worked, after Balor broke the hold Balor hit the back of O'Reilly's head while his mouth was still on the ropes, causing O'Reilly to grasp his jaw and giving Balor a weak point to target.

O'Reilly kept reaching for his jaw throughout the match, mostly because Balor kept targeting it with forearms and kicks. O'Reilly still got in some offense though, as he found a rhythm and found ways to attack Balor's arm over the ropes.

O'Reilly would get himself some breathing room with a flip and slam to the mat, and then he slammed Balor again and went for the pin but Balor grabbed his wrist, kicked out of it, and then kicked O'Reilly in the mouth yet again.

Balor tried to whip O'Reilly into the corner but his arm was hurt and it gave out, leaving room for O'Reilly to knock out Balor, but the momentum sent O'Reilly reeling and landing hard on the outside.

O'Reilly was able to recover and lock Balor in a submission, but Balor regained the momentum with several slams in the ring followed by a move into a crossface submission dead center in the ring. O'Reilly did manage to break it, but Balor had hit O'Reilly yet again in the jaw, doing more damage. They then traded blows but Balor hit a sling blade and then delivered a chest stomp quickly. A dropkick sent O'Reilly into the turnbuckle, and then Balor went to the top, but O'Reilly kicked him and halted his progress.

O'Reilly suplexed Balor to the mat but Balor kicked out of the pin. O'Reilly hit a brainbuster and went for the pin but Balor kicked out again. O'Reilly tried to lock in an armbar but Balor blocked. Balor then got his foot on the rope and caused O'Reilly to break the hold.

O'Reilly then went to charge at Balor but Balor kicked O'Reilly and dropped him. Balor tried to lock in a submission as blood started forming above his eyes and then locked his hand around O'Reilly's jaw, and that. is what caused O'Reilly to tap.

Here's the description for tonight's New Year's Evil episode of NXT.

"Bring in the new year with the black-and-gold brand! Be sure to tune in as NXT New Year's Evil is presented with fewer interruptions and more action, as Finn Bálor puts the NXT Championship on the line against Kyle O'Reilly and Damian Priest looks to hand Karrion Kross his first defeat, with both matches featuring non-stop, bell-to-bell action! Additionally Rhea Ripley collides with Raquel González in a Last Woman Standing Match, Santos Escobar defends the NXT Cruiserweight Title against Gran Metalik, and more. Don't miss NXT New Year's Evil this Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's the full card for New Year's Evil:

NXT Champion Finn Balor vs Kyle O'Reilly

Damian Priest vs Karrion Kross

Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Gonzalez (Last Woman Standing Match)

Gran Metalik vs NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

Xia Li and Boa Return

