Photo: NXT Poster in New York City Gets Graffitied by AEW Fan

It looks like battle between NXT and AEW has reached New York City’s subways. A post from Reddit user /pennsavvy posted a photo in the r/SquaredCirlce subreddit on Wednesday that showed a poster advertising NXT’s weekly Wednesday night show, which had been defaced with the words “AEW,” “Be Elite” and “TNT” in white spray paint. NXT and AEW Dynamite have been going head-to-head on Wednesday nights each week since Oct. 2, with the latter brininging in a higher viewership almost every week. Most of the AEW roster is currently on Chris Jericho’s “Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux” wrestling cruise, while NXT is gearing up for the Worlds Collide pay-per-view this Saturday night in Houston, Texas.

The battle for New York City is getting ugly. from r/SquaredCircle

Based on the reactions on social media, fans on both sides had a lot to say about the graffiti.

Check out the full card for Worlds Collide in the list below:

  • Imperium (Walter, Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aicher, Marcel Barthel) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)
  • NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripely vs. Toni Storm
  • Finn Balor vs. Ilja Dargunov
  • NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Angel Garza vs. Isaiah Scott vs. TBD vs. TBD
  • DIY vs. Moustache Mountain

And here’s the card for this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, which will reportedly be pre-taped on Tuesday night.

  • Jon Moxley vs. PAC — No. 1 Contender’s Match for AEW Championship
  • Chris Jericho, Santana & Ortiz vs. Jurassic Express
  • AEW World Tag Team Championships: SCU vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page
  • Joey Janela vs. Fenix
  • Britt Baker vs. Priscilla Kelly
