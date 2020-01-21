Photo: NXT Poster in New York City Gets Graffitied by AEW Fan

It looks like battle between NXT and AEW has reached New York City’s subways. A post from Reddit user /pennsavvy posted a photo in the r/SquaredCirlce subreddit on Wednesday that showed a poster advertising NXT’s weekly Wednesday night show, which had been defaced with the words “AEW,” “Be Elite” and “TNT” in white spray paint. NXT and AEW Dynamite have been going head-to-head on Wednesday nights each week since Oct. 2, with the latter brininging in a higher viewership almost every week. Most of the AEW roster is currently on Chris Jericho’s “Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux” wrestling cruise, while NXT is gearing up for the Worlds Collide pay-per-view this Saturday night in Houston, Texas.

Based on the reactions on social media, fans on both sides had a lot to say about the graffiti.

Why can’t we all just get along pic.twitter.com/1KoWWNI2J8 — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) January 21, 2020

I do not condone subway graffiti but that would be a great viral campaign by AEW. You pay for the ads, we make them cool… https://t.co/CLCqYuUZdt — Lavie Margolin (@Laviemarg) January 21, 2020

Damn I thought AEW was funded by a billionaire, but they can’t even hire their own billboard people, and instead have to graffiti up the other guys https://t.co/vHottv5lTW — Ｔｗｉｌｉｇｈｔ | ☕ 𝚂𝚎𝚊𝚜𝚘𝚗 𝚘𝚏 𝙼𝚘𝚌𝚑𝚊 (@Milahvee) January 21, 2020

Any dumbass that spray paints that on a NXT poster is a idiot that like AEW or just a plain jackass who likes to spray paint for attention. — Carlton Weathersby (@CarltonWeather1) January 21, 2020

Check out the full card for Worlds Collide in the list below:

Imperium (Walter, Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aicher, Marcel Barthel) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripely vs. Toni Storm

Finn Balor vs. Ilja Dargunov

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Angel Garza vs. Isaiah Scott vs. TBD vs. TBD

DIY vs. Moustache Mountain

And here’s the card for this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, which will reportedly be pre-taped on Tuesday night.