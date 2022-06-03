NXT’s Pretty Deadly Reveal Bloodline WWE Clash at the Castle Dream Match

Pretty Deadly is currently ruling supreme over the WWE NXT Tag Team Division and will look to defend their NXT Tag Team Championships at this weekend’s In Your house. They will face Diamond Mine’s rising stars the Creed Brothers, and the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions will most certainly have their hands full in trying to retain their Tag Titles. While their focus is unquestionably on The Creed Brothers, in a new interview with Metro.co.uk the Tag Team revealed a dream match they would love to have at the upcoming Clash at the Castle, and that would be against the current WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Elton was quick to pitch the scenario, mentioning the Tribal Chief’s hunt to unify all of WWE’s Championships, and so far he’s unified the WWE and Universal Championships while The Usos have unified the Tag Team Titles. For Elton, that provides the perfect opportunity for a throwdown.

“Big Roman [Reigns], the Big Dawg, wants The Usos to unify all the championships, right? So let’s say they wanna take a trip to NXT and unify all three? There’s your dream match,” Elton said. ‘Obviously they ain’t got the goods, but they think they’ve got the goods. September 3rd. The first stadium show in, what, 30 years? Pretty Deadly versus The Usos for all three championships?’

‘Now that sounds like a premium… live… event,’ Kit said. “‘I think the resume speaks for itself. They’ve been in this company and dominated this company for multiple years, and they’ve changed themselves, and got better and better.”

Elton then mentioned Solo Sikoa, saying ‘And I hear they’ve got a certain family member in the same brand we’re on. So we’re tempted – I’m not saying we will, but we might jump him in the parking lot, just see what happens. Just a little message!’

Elton added ‘We’re closer. I can read his mind, he can read my mind. What am I thinking right now?’

‘The reality of it is, we’d have to trust our bond. When you come into a new brand and you have one match and you win a championship, it doesn’t make friends. You don’t make many friends, that’s the reality,’ Elton said. ‘We won’t have any backup because no one likes us, but the reality is, we don’t need it.’

