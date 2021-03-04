NXT's Finn Balor Announces Adam Cole Championship Match

✖

Adam Cole has been moving through the Undisputed ERA one by one, and last week it was Roderick Strong's turn to get knocked out by his former friend and leader after Cole knocked out Kyle O'Reilly the week before. Strong came out to the ring frustrated with Cole and called him out to the ring, but Cole didn't show up. Instead, it was Finn Balor who came to the ring, and he had a few words to say to Strong. By the end of the segment, we had a match against Cole directly from Balor, and if Cole shows up it could end up being next week.

Balor asked Strong why he was out here again since Cole didn't come out last time. Strong then blamed Balor for the breakup of the Undisputed ERA, as everything fell apart once Balor came back to NXT.

Balor then said he knew how to get Cole out of hiding. "Next week Adam Cole vs Finn Balor NXT Championship, and as for you Roddy, you'll never be a leader, you'll always be a follower, and until you get a little more greedy and a little more selfish like the prince, you'll never..."

He didn't get to finish that statement, as Strong started pummeling Balor, and then referees broke them up. Then a match was announced for later in the night between Balor and Strong, but the big news is that Balor will be taking on Cole next week. The match is official, but we'll have to wait and see if Cole accepts.

You can check out the official description for tonight's NXT below.

NXT's past will meet its present as former black-and-gold brand stalwarts Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler return to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Raquel González & Dakota Kai. NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch will also be in action, taking on Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher in a non-title matchup.

Here's the full card.

Ni Jax and Shayna Baszler vs Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai (Women's Tag Team Championships Match)

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher

The Way head to therapy

LA Knight appears on NXT Television

