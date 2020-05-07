NXT's Rhea Ripley Makes Surprise Return to Beat Down Charlotte Flair

✖

Tonight's NXT definitely had a TakeOver feel, and one of the biggest matches on the card was for the NXT Women's Championship. NXT Women's Champion took on a new challenger in the form of the lethal Io Shirai, and while Flair was extremely confident coming into this match, Shirai showed just how dangerous a competitor she is, weathering an early onslaught from Flair and doing some damage to the Champion, whether directly or just by evading Flair's high-risk moves. Flair did the same though, but it wasn't enough, so she disqualified herself and punished Shirai for a while longer, paving the way for Rhea Ripley to make her big return to NXT.

That's right, Ripley is back, and she's as angry at Charlotte as you might expect. Charlotte decided enough was enough and took a Kendo stick to Shirai's back. That caused the bell to ring and Shirai to win the match, but Charlotte then wrapped Shirai's leg around a pole and was going to crush it with the metal stairs.

That's when Ripley came out of the ring and hit Charlotte from behind. She then picked up a stunned Charlotte and sent her face-first onto the side of the ring. Charlotte managed to get away though, with Ripley telling her to get back in her ring.

Shirai was pretty upset at Ripley for interrupting the match, though she was clearly hurt as well. Ripley told her to shut up as she made her way out of the ring, though Shirai kept talking to her and followed her out.

