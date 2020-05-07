Watch NXT's Karrion Kross and Scarlett Make Their Impressive Debut

✖

After weeks of teases, NXT fans finally had the chance to see Karrion Kross and Scarlett make their big debuts on television, and it seems the black and gold brand just got a lot more dangerous. The intro was pretty spectacular, as Scarlet stood against a screen full of fog facing away from the ring. Karrion then came out and stood facing towards the ring, and only a few lights illuminated Scarlet as she made her way to the ring and mouthed the words to the song. The ring was then lit up in red lights as the soundtrack picked up in a big way, and that was all before the match started.

Leon Ruff was the unlucky competitor taking on Kross in his first match on NXT TV as Scarlett watched on from ringside, and Kross wanted to make a statement, locking in the Kross Jacket and making Ruff tap out.

It was one heck of an entrance to be sure, and a dominant performance in the ring as well, and you can see the whole thing in the video below.

"The Velveteen Dream finally gets what he's been after — a match with Adam Cole for the NXT Title. Charlotte Flair will also defend the NXT Women's Championship against Io Shirai, Karrion Kross makes his in-ring debut with Scarlett, Finn Bálor calls out his assailant and Dominik Dijakovic clashes with Johnny Gargano tonight on USA Network at 8/7 C!"

Here's the announced card.

Dominik Dijakovic vs Johnny Gargano

NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs Io Shirai

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs Velveteen Dream

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Debut

Finn Balor Reveals Mystery Attacker

