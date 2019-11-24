NXT’s Rhea Ripley Reveals WWE Survivor Series Team

NXT TakeOver: WarGames was filled with crazy moments, but one of the most shocking had to do with Rhea Ripley’s team in the Women’s WarGames match. Things were proceeding as normal as Ripley made her way into the ring, but then Dakota Kai, a last minute addition, turned on Tegan Nox and brutally attacked her, cutting down Ripley’s team in half. We imagine that had something to do with Ripley’s NXT team that will show up tomorrow at Survivor’s Series, which Triple H and Ripley just revealed the roster for on the post TakeOver media call (via Fightful).

According to Ripley, the team will be herself, Candice LeRae, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, and Toni Storm, who made an appearance as part of NXT’s group on the last episode of SmackDown. Her help couldn’t come at a better time, especially since Baszler’s got a match herself at Survivor Series and two stars are now down thanks to Dakota Kai.

You can find the full description for NXT TakeOver: WarGames below.

This edition of the black-and-gold-brand’s critically acclaimed series features two WarGames Matches, including the first to ever involve female Superstars, the return of former NXT Champion Finn Bálor and a battle to determine who will challenge NXT Champion Adam Cole this Sunday at Survivor Series.

You can find the full match card below.

Pre-Show – Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Angel Garza (Winner)

First-ever Women’s WarGames Match

Team Ripley (Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox & Mia Yim) (Winners) vs. Team Baszler (NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, Io Shirai & Bianca Belair)

Men’s WarGames Match

Team Ciampa (Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic & Kevin Owens) (Winners) vs. The Undisputed ERA (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong & NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)

Matt Riddle vs. Finn Bálor (Winner)

Triple Threat Match – Winner faces NXT Champion Adam Cole at Survivor Series

Pete Dunne (Winner) vs. Killian Dain vs. Damian Priest

