NXT Schedules TakeOver Event For Same Day as AEW’s All Out Pay-Per-View

Thanks to NXT‘s latest announcement about its next show, the last day of August is just became very important for wrestling fans.

During NXT TakeOver XXV in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Saturday night, the show announced that the next NXT UK TakeOver event, dubbed NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff, would take place on Aug. 31 in Cardiff, Wales.

And if that date sounds familiar, it’s because it’s the same date as AEW’s All Out event at the Sears Centre Arena outside of Chicago. AEW announced earlier in the week that the show will crown the first-ever AEW World Champion when Adam Page (who won the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing) takes on Chris Jericho (who won the main event against Kenny Omega).

The two shows will also take place the same day as New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Royal Quest event, so fans will have plenty of wrestling to choose from.

It’s worth pointing out that because of time zone differences between the United States and the United Kingdom, it’s possible that TakeOver and All Out will take place without one interfering with the other. NXT UK held its first TakeOver event, NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool, back on January 12. That show famously crowned James Drake and Zack Gibson as the first NXT UK Tag Team Champions and Toni Storm as the new NXT UK Women’s Champion. Pete Dunne kept his legendary NXT UK Championship reign going at that show by beating Joe Coffey in a 34-minute match, but dropped the title to Walter back at NXT TakeOver: New York.

Triple H mentioned in his live post-show interview with Cathy Kelly that the event was booked back before WrestleMania, and hinted that the show falling on the same date as AEW’s next major show was purely a coincidence.

“[It] had nothing to do with that particular day or anything else,” he said.