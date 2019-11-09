NXT’s Shayna Baszler Invades WWE SmackDown; Beats Down Bayley

Fans were in for an action-packed night of WWE SmackDown, as NXT’s superstars didn’t take kindly to being invaded last Wednesday by AJ Styles and The OC. They responded in kind tonight with not one but two surprise appearances, and once again NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler was in the thick of things. After a match between Nikki Cross and Sasha Banks, Banks ultimately came out victorious, though she did have some help from Bayley. After the match, Bayley decided to add some punishment and beat down Cross a bit more, but was interrupted by Baszler, who had her NXT Championship in hand.

Baszler came into the ring and beat down Bayley before she knew what hit her, and after then after making her presence felt she headed out of the ring before Sasha Banks could make her way back down. As Banks saw to a hurt Bayley, Baszler silently made her way back through the crowd with her belt in hand, letting SmackDown’s Women Division know she’s always right around the corner.

Baszler is going to be facing off against Bayley and Becky Lynch at Survivor’s Series in a Champion vs Champion vs Champion match, and this latest development is only going to raise the stakes of that match. We still have a few weeks to go, so we imagine this is not the last punch we see thrown before the pay-per-view.

You can check out the official description for tonight’s SmackDown below.

“In the wake of last week’s NXT take over, SmackDown Superstars are out to make a statement as Roman Reigns battles King Corbin, Tyson Fury makes a blue brand appearance and The New Day gets a title opportunity against The Revival.”

The full card for SmackDown is as follows.

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

The Revival vs. The New Day

Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross

What did you think of Baszler’s entrance? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE and NXT!