NXT's Shotzi Blackheart Reveals Snake Plissken Gear

NXT's Shotzi Blackheart is one of the most electrifying stars on the black and gold brand, and tonight she had something special planned. Blackheart has brought some epic looks to the NXT, including her Halloween-inspired costumes during Haloween Havoc, but for tonight's NXT she teased that she would be homaging Escape From New York's Snake Plissken, and afterward, fans couldn't wait to see what she had planned. It didn't disappoint either, and you can check out the new gear in the photo below.

You can clearly see the homage in Blackheart's pants, which are pretty much a spot-on recreation of Plissken's black and white camouflage pants from the film. She's also wearing a black shirt like Plissken did, though she has a bit of red in her gear to shake things up.

She did not have an eye patch, but it was still a cool look, and you can watch it below.

For those who aren't familiar, Snake Plissken is the main protagonist in Escape from New York and Escape from L.A., and is played by Kurt Russell in both films. The films follow the former special forces soldier as he attempts to break out of the metropolitan cities that have since been turned into maximum-security prisons, and both films are beloved by fans.

You can check out the official description for tonight's NXT below.

NXT's past will meet its present as former black-and-gold brand stalwarts Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler return to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Raquel González & Dakota Kai. NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch will also be in action, taking on Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher in a non-title matchup.

Here's the full card.

Ni Jax and Shayna Baszler vs Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai (Women's Tag Team Championships Match)

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher

The Way head to therapy

LA Knight appears on NXT Television

What did you think of Blackheart's gear? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!