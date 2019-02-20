Spoilers: NXT Taping for February 20

NXT returns to the WWE Network on Wednesday night with a stacked card.

WWE.com announced earlier in the week that a special announcement would be made during the show. No word yet on what the announcement is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Get ready, because this week’s NXT will feature a special announcement. With no additional details currently available, speculation about what’s in store for the black-and-gold brand is running wild,” the announcement read.

Check out the results from the taping below.

Keith Lee defeated Kassisu Ohno with his Spirit Bomb finisher. Ohno attempted to get disqualified late in the match with a low blow, but Lee grabbed his arm during the attempt to set up for the finish.

Aleister Black defeated Roderick Strong via Black Mass. The Undisputed Era ran out to try and attack Black after the match, but Ricochet ran out and helped chase all four men off.

Mia Yim defeated Xia Li via her Eat Defeat finisher. Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir ran out and attacked Yim after the match. Several new female stars ran out of the locker room to try and save Yim (Lacey Lane, Jessie, MJ Jenkins), but were all beaten down too.

Velveteen Dream defeated Johnny Gargano to win the NXT North American Championship. Dream managed to kick out of the slingshot DDT late in the match and countered Gargano’s attempt at hitting the Meet in the Middle knee with a pair of Dream Valley Drivers. He then hit the Purple Rainmaker for the win. Gargano attacked Dream after the loss and ran away with the title, posing on the top of the ramp once again with Tommaso Ciampa.

According to Wrestling Inc., WWE then had a second ending to the match filmed. That ending saw Gargano dodge the Purple Rainmaker and lock in the Gargano Escape to force a tap out. It’s unclear which result will air on NXT.

Black, Ciampa, Gargano and Ricochet all appeared on WWE television this week in a series of matches on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. Gargano and Ciampa reformed DIY (with very little reference to their ongoing story in NXT) to beat both The Revival and The Bar, Black pinned Elias and Andrade and Ricochet teamed with Finn Balor to beat Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush then defeated Eric Young in a singles match.

WWE did not specify whether the four wrestlers were being officially called up to the main roster.