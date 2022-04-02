NXT Stand and Deliver: New NXT North American Champion Crowned in Ladder Match

NXT Stand and Deliver opened on Saturday afternoon with Cameron Grimes becoming the new NXT North American Champion, defeating four other men to win the gold. Carmelo Hayes, entering the match as champ, looked to be on the verge of retaining after Trick Williams saved him from Grayson Waller’s attempt at diving off the top of a ladder outside the ring onto another on the floor. He then ran into the ring to try and grab the title but was stopped by Santos Escobar and planted with a Phantom Driver. Grimes then appeared, hit Escobar with a top rope Cave In, then scurried up the ladder to grab the title.

Grimes entered the match motivated by the death of his father, promising that he would honor his memory by finally winning the North American Championship. The crowd inside Dallas’ American Airlines Center rejoiced as he clutched the title.

Check out the full card from NXT Stand and Deliver below! WWE’s WrestleMania 38 weekend continues with WrestleMania Saturday tonight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai def. Toxic Attraction

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

NXT Women’s Championship: Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray

NXT Championship: Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker

This story is developing…