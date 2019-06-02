NXT TakeOver 25: Street Profits Win NXT Tag Team Championships in Brutal Ladder Match

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins walked out of NXT TakeOver: XXV on Saturday night as the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

Late in the match the Forgotten Sons knocked over a pair of ladders that had Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish trading punches on them. The two then set up a ladder in the middle of the ring, only for Dawkins to run under the ladder and spear Wesley Blake off his feet. Ford then springboard off the top rope to meet SteveCutler and quickly knocked him off to grab the championships.

The pair posed with Triple H backstage after the match with their new titles (and their trademark Solo cups).