NXT: Finn Balor vs Karrion Kross Confirmed for TakeOver: Stand and Deliver

✖

Tonight's NXT kicked off with NXT Champion Finn Balor hitting the ring, and he quickly made the match between himself and Karrion Kross official for TakeOver Stand and Deliver. Balor was quickly joined in the ring by Kross and Scarlett, and Kross was excited to get his chance at the title he never actually lost. He said it was good that they cleared up all their business outside of the Championship, but now it was time to clear up who the real Champion in NXT was for the fans and for themselves.

Balor then had some words of his own, saying "I'm going to tell you something that no one has the ball to tell to your face. You walk like a Champion, and sound like a Champion, but Finn Balor's the Champion, and you don't have what it takes to walk into the ring and beat me."

After some words from Scarlett, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch came out, saying that Balor should be facing Pete Dunne for the Championship.

Scarlett then said we are at a moment in time, one where some would put up their tag titles against Balor and Kross. They were clearly not interested, but she continued to goad them, saying that they are confident and know what they want. She also said they wouldn't stand the word coward being associated with their name.

Her plan worked too, as they declared a Tag Team Championship match with Kross and Balor. Balor looked satisfied and so did Kross, and now the two opponents are teaming up later. inthe night.

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT below.

Tune in tonight to NXT to see Dexter Lumis take on Austin Theory, the highly anticipated in-ring debut of LA Knight, Zoey Stark looking to pick up a big victory against Dakota Kai and more! The action begins at 8/7 C on USA Network.

So far the card includes:

Dexter Lumis vs Austin Theory

LA Knight's In Ring Debut

Zoey Stark vs Dakota Kai

Breezango vs Legado del Fantasma

Jordan Devilin confronts Santos Escobar

Are you excited for Balor vs Kross? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!