NXT TakeOver New York: Shayna Baszler Retains NXT Women’s Championship

It looks like Shayna Baszler and the rest of the Four Horsewomen of MMA will be sticking around in NXT for a bit longer. On Friday night at NXT TakeOver: New York Baszler successfully retained the NXT Women’s Championship by beating Kairi Sane, Io Shirai and Bianca Belair in a four-way match.

Late in the match it looked like Belair had it in the bag when she hit her KOD finisher on both Shirai and Sane at the same time. But before she could cover either woman Baszler ran in and hit her across the face with a knee. She then locked in the Kirifuda Clutch to force Belair to tap.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Baszler celebrated with Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke at the top of the ramp to close out the segment. The former UFC fighter was one of four champions to successfully retain on Friday night. Hanson and Rowe of the War Raiders kicked off the show by retaining the NXT Tag Team Championships in an excellent bout with Ricochet and Aleister Black and Velveteen Dream upset Matt Riddle via roll-up to keep the NXT North American Championship. Meanwhile, Walter successfully ended Pete Dunne’s 685-day reign (the longest in modern WWE history) as WWE United Kingdom Champion and Johnny Gargano defeated Adam Cole in a Two out of Three Falls match to win the vacated NXT Championship. He closed out the show by celebrating at the top of the entrance ramp with his wife Candice LeRae and the former NXT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa.

WWE’s WrestleMania weekend events will continue on Saturday night with the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019 induction ceremony at the Barclays Center. This year’s class will six members of D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Chyna, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, X-Pac), Harlem Heat, Torrie Wilson, The Honky Tonk Man, The Hart Foundation and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake.

Sunday’s WrestleMania 35 event, which currently has 13 main-card matches booked, will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The main event will see Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch with both women’s championships on the line in a “Winner Take All” stipulation.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!